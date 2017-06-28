Voyageurs Cup Final Gallery: Toronto FC 2- Montreal Impact 1

Toronto FC have done it! On Tuesday night in front of a raucous crowd at BMO Field The Reds claimed their sixth Voyageurs Cup title in ten seasons with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Impact.

Montreal opened up the scoring in the 35 minute with a rocket from forward Ballou-Jean-Yves Tabla. But Toronto came marching back in the second half with two goals from some guy named Sebastian Giovinco (53′ and 95′).

You can check out Luis Martinez’s full recap of the night’s action in the Toronto FC section below. In the meantime check out some of the shots from the special night courtesy of Prost Amerika photographer David Chant’s (You can give him your thoughts on Instagram). Also feel free to check out all of TFC photos from 2017 on SmugMug. In the meantime please enjoy some of his shots from the match.

[/column]