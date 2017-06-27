USOC Preview: Red Bulls host Union

For the third time this season the New York Red Bulls will take on the Philadelphia Union, with both teams taking 1 win so far from the series. This rubber-match of sorts could be a special one. The Union will travel to Red Bull Arena for the first time this year, and will look for vengeance for the 2-0 loss suffered at home on June 18th, just a week and a half ago. Meanwhile the Red Bulls have a bone to pick of their own. Last season, in this same competition, in this same round of 16, the Union eliminated the Red Bulls from the competition. This year the Red Bulls look to even the score in the Cup.

Neither team is living up to the expectations created after last season. There is no doubt the Red Bulls level of play has dropped, as they just don’t look as terrifying a side as previous years. This is seen as a rebuilding year for the Red Bulls, who are starting many up-and-comers. Tyler Adams, Michael Murillo and Alex Muyl round off a list of players under 21 years of age who start for the Red Bulls. Sitting in 7th place the Red Bulls have amassed a -6 goal difference and 23 points. But like last season, it appears likely that the Red Bulls will turn it on late, surging through the rankings, pushing into the playoffs. Perhaps the USOC is the time and place where the Red Bulls can flip the switch and return to the quick, high-tempo play of last season.

The Union, meanwhile, have been anything but convincing this year. ninth place, with 19 points is not a place many Union fans thought they would find themselves. But at the same time, the Union has a positive goal difference, despite winning 5 games and losing 7. A 1-0 win over DC United might be the first close victory the Union has had all season. If the team can pull off wins in tight games, it may just have what it takes to turn 2017 into a successful season. But if not, the USOC is always a bit of a refuge for the Union. Last year the Union made it to the quarterfinals, only just losing on penalties to the New England Revolution in Harvard. The year before the Union lost on penalties in the final against Sporting Kansas city. The year before that the Union lost 3-1 to Seattle in the finals. Even though the Union’s short lived history hasn’t been one of great success in league, in recent years the Union has looked contenders to raise the Cup. The Union rarely get outplayed in any game, so it it can pull together and fight out the close matches, it could be another successful US Open Cup run.