Sky Blue host Orlando in final match of ‘Pride Month’

The final match of June for Sky Blue FC will be against a club sharing the same moniker as the month — Pride.

After earning three points in Orlando via a 2-1 win in the final match of May, the Jersey Girls welcome the Pride to Yurcak Field Wednesday night to conclude their ‘Pride Month’ celebrations.

Both clubs enter the match wounded from disappointing weekend performances. Orlando saw a two-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Houston Dash, falling 2-0 at Orlando City Stadium to goals from Carli Lloyd and Rachel Daly. The next day, Sky Blue would see an early lead collapse late in Chicago as the Red Stars would score two goals in five minutes to turn the match around and eventually win 2-1.

“We look forward to getting back on the field tomorrow,” said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach, to the club’s website. “After a quick turnaround, we are fully aware of how important this game is. We know that the second half in Chicago over the weekend was not a real representation of how we are capable of playing, and we plan on fixing that.”

The same 2-1 scoreline was the result the first time the Jersey Girls hosted the Pride, the home side coming out on top via a late winner from Maya Hayes in the 82nd minute off a feed from Sam Kerr.

It was Sky Blue’s second win against Orlando in three matches all-time between the sides, the other being a draw as the Pride have never defeated the Jersey Girls.

Hoping to keep that unbeaten streak intact, Sky Blue hopes to end Pride Month on the right foot, stomping the club from Orlando with the same name.

