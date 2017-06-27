Red Stars Sidebar: Finding Form

BRIDGEVIEW, IL-–Over the last few weeks, the Chicago Red Stars haven’t played their best soccer or seen its best match, which has left its head coach Rory Dames and its players looking for answers on the field.



So maybe some time off working things out on the practice field was one of the things needed for the team to get back on track winning once again. Their record has been speaking for itself with a 6-2-2 overall mark (20 points) and 5-0-2 record at home.



Even though the Red Stars haven’t played their best soccer in recent weeks, on Sunday, Chicago found itself down a goal, having to have a come from behind second half effort, pulling out a 2-1 victory over Sky Blue FC at Toyota Park.



“I was happy for the players,” Dames said. “We did have a struggle to put away chances and we couldn’t find any flow rhythm. It was the second week in a row that we couldn’t find our flow or rhythm. I wouldn’t say I was happy, but I was pleased with the resilience of the group and we fought ourselves back into the game.”



Getting a couple of goals and the result was a positive in leaving the club 4 points back of league leading North Carolina heading into a lengthy trip on the road in the coming weeks.



“We have some things that we’ve got to get better at,” Dames said. “We do have some players out physically and we just have to keep going.”



Vanessa DiBernardo scored the game-tying goal that started the goal scoring for the Red Stars while Sofia Huerta had the game-winner. DiBernardo believes the team aspect has a lot to do with the victory along with the coaching of Dames.



“I think it’s a little bit of both,” DiBernardo said. “We’ve been together a lot over the years. We haven’t changed things around that much. It’s something that were in test situations that we come together and we’re just comfortable. We’ve got a way to stick together that’s a big thing for us.”



Sam Johnson, one of the Red Stars has noticed that the team have started to get things back together like the earlier games.



“We know that we’re catching form again,” Johnson said. “Because, we kind of lost it for a bit We’re not rushing to catch form, but we want to catch form at the right time and win the battle.”



Getting the form revolves around on what works for the team making it all happen together. The Red Stars have plenty of veteran experience that has come together over the last few years and the goal is to make it happen at the right time of the season.



“Believe it or not, our off the field chemistry is what we kind of focus on,” Johnson said. “This team is one of those teams that we don’t have any drama. Everybody loves each other on and off the field. We’re learning about each other and it’s translating on the field. Because, we know each other so well. We’re still learning and it’s so great. The best part it’s so early in the season and we don’t want to peak too early.”