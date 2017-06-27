Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (2) -Oklahoma City Energy (2)

Go down twice? Check. Have half of your roster gone due to other commitments? Check. Have a player sent off late in the match? Check. Earn a draw? Check?

On Saturday afternoon at Thunderbird Stadium Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 had literally everything work against them. With Deklan Wynne and Ben McKendry gone the junior Caps side took on Oklahoma City Energy FC in match that seemed destined to go south. Yet despite going down twice and losing Dominick Zator in the 76th minute Vancouver would pull off an improbable 2-2 draw against their Western Conference foes.

Oklahoma City would take the lead twice thanks to goals from Juan Pablo Guzman (34′) and former Seattle Sounder Andy Craven (61′). But Vancouver would fight back with equalizers courtesy of Nazeem Bartman (57′) and Thomas Sanner (73′).

On hand to cover the match was Prost photographer Gerrit te Heneppe. You can check out his gallery from the match and below and all of his Whitecaps FC 2 photos on SmugMug.