Seattle, WA – What Seattle Reign FC supporters were hoping to see on Pride Night 2 was swiftly turned upside down with the red card sending off of Seattle’s veteran defender Barnes in the 4th minute of the match. However, the following 87 minutes was not as disappointing as one would expect.

