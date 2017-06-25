NYCFC’s Sean Johnson called up by United States for Gold Cup, Thomas McNamara cut from roster

United States Men’s National Team coach Bruce Arena announced the 23-man roster for this summer’s Gold Cup after cutting 17 from the 40 in the provisional roster.

From New York City FC’s point of view, there was good news and bad news no matter how you slice it.

The club had two players on the provisional roster — goalkeeper Sean Johnson and midfielder Tommy McNamara. The former was selected on the roster to represent the USMNT at a Gold Cup for the second time. The latter was left off, once again falling short of representing the national team.

“It’s special every single time. Every single time you get an opportunity to wear your country’s badge and represent what it means to be from the United States is great,” Johnson told NYCFC.com. “You can’t explain the feeling and there’s never a time when you get called up that it doesn’t feel special.

Given the call-up, Johnson will miss matches against Minnesota and Vancouver at the very least, with the potential of missing home matches with Toronto and Chicago — the two teams currently ahead of NYCFC in the Eastern Conference standings — if the United States reach the semi-finals or final, respectively.

Available for all those matches will be McNamara, who continues to pursue his first CAP for the USMNT. His personal loss is a gain on a collective level for his club, which has been thriving with his services of late.

Playing in the role usually occupied by Maxi Moralez in central midfield in Saturday’s Hudson River Derby, McNamara was excellent, running all over the pitch, cutting off passing lanes and making smart decisions with the ball.

“Tommy worked really hard,” said head coach Patrick Vieira on McNamara’s performance against the New York Red Bulls. “Every time he got the ball on his feet, he made the right decision.”

The United States opens its Gold Cup campaign in Nashville on July 8 against Panama. Johnson will likely on the bench as the team’s third option, but he’ll be ready to go if his name is called.

“I’m excited to be back with the group, having been part of the 2013 Gold Cup team that won, and I’m looking forward to getting out and doing it again,” Johnson told NYCFC.com. “ … Hopefully we can put it all together and raise another cup.”

Full USMNT 23-man Gold Cup roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson(New York City FC)

Defenders (8): Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges(FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow(Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya(Philadelphia Union), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Kenny Saief (KAA Gent), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

Forwards (3): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

