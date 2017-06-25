Help us name the Sounders MLS Cup book!

Earlier this year, we announced the publication of a book commemorating Sounders FC’s 2016 MLS Cup victory.

At the time, we said we would open a competition for fans to suggest titles.

In conjunction with Sports Radio 950 KJR, we’re excited to announce a contest to name the new book chronicling Sounders’ 2016 title-winning season.

Radio Cascadia Live host Jackson Felts opened the text and call lines up for Seattle radio listeners on Saturday morning as he discussed the upcoming Cascadia derby with lead author and Prost Seattle editor Steven Agen.

In addition to Agen, the book will feature guest writers including:

former Mayor of Seattle Greg Nickels

Yahoo, ESPN and Guardian columnist Matt Pentz

MLSSoccer.com’s Ari Liljenwall

BBC World Service veteran Richard Fleming

Seattle journalistic legend Art Thiel of www.sportspressnw.com

Radio Cascadia’s own Andrew Harvey

and Mr. Sounder himself Zach Scott.

Enter your suggestions in the comments section below, or tweet them to @Radio_Cascadia and @ProstSoccer!

Like the book Facebook Page to hear about book launch events and updates on the release date.