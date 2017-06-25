Gallery: Toronto FC 2- New England Revolution 0

When everyone else is winding down after a long week on a Friday night Toronto FC are firing up. Against the New England Revolution this week Toronto earned three points again at the start of the weekend with a 2-0 win at BMO Field. Drew Moor earned his first goal of the 2017 campaign with a tap-in at the seventeen minute mark while Sebastian Giovinco would hit his seventh in stoppage time.

On hand to capture Toronto’s sixth straight win at home was Prost Amerika photographer David Chant’s (You can give him your thoughts on Instagram). Also feel free to check out all of TFC photos from 2017 on SmugMug. In the meantime please enjoy some of his shots from the match.