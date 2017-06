Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 2- Real Salt Lake 1

When Danny Hoesen was signed by the San Jose Earthquakes in the winter the hope was that he would provide a spark to their attack. On Saturday night he did just that scoring first and then spreading the love to midfielder Marco Urena in the Quakes in their 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

You can check out John Marshall’s recap of the match here. In the meantime please enjoy Lyndsay Radnedge of Center Line Soccer’s photos from the match. You can check out the rest of her work from the Earthquakes season here and give her your thoughts on Twitter @LRadical_Photos.