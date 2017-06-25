Gallery: Chicago Fire 4- Orlando City SC 0

Lost amongst the love and adulation for the Chicago Fire and Bastian Schweinsteiger this season is this little nugget: David Accam is having a pretty good season as well. On Saturday the Ghanaian international continued his torrid run netting a hat trick in the club’s 4-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Nemanja Nikolic scored the fourth goal for Chicago his 14th on the season.

You can read the full recap of the match courtesy of Dan Gaichas in the team section below. In the meantime enjoy some of our photos from the match courtesy of Don MacGregor (Note: you can also check out our full 2017 Chicago Fire gallery on SmugMug).