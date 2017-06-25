Latest:
Prost Amerika
You are at:»»»»Gallery: Chicago Fire 4- Orlando City SC 0

Gallery: Chicago Fire 4- Orlando City SC 0

0
By on Chicago Fire, MLS, MLS Eastern Conference, Orlando City SC, Photo Recaps

Lost amongst the love and adulation for the Chicago Fire and Bastian Schweinsteiger this season is this little nugget: David Accam is having a pretty good season as well. On Saturday the Ghanaian international continued his torrid run netting a hat trick in the club’s 4-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Nemanja Nikolic scored the fourth goal for Chicago his 14th on the season.

You can read the full recap of the match courtesy of Dan Gaichas in the team section below. In the meantime enjoy some of our photos from the match courtesy of Don MacGregor (Note: you can also check out our full 2017 Chicago Fire gallery on SmugMug).

Chicago Fire

June, 2017

Orlando City

June, 2017
May, 2017

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply