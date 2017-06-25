Chicago Red Stars maintain perfect record against Sky Blue with come-from-behind win

Coming off a historic weekend in which it set both National Women Soccer League and club records while getting revenge against a Portland Thorns side which has had its number in the past, it looked like Sky Blue was headed on a similar path against the second-place Chicago Red Stars at Toyota Park Sunday night.

The Jersey Girls had as good a start as they could hope, putting themselves ahead minutes after the opening whistle, and worked well throughout the first half to hold back the host’s continuosly stronger pressure.

The solid dam would eventually break shortly after the hour mark, with the Red Stars scoring two goals in four minutes to reverse the deficit before cruising to a 2-1 win, furthering their overall unbeaten streak to seven games while keeping their unbeaten record against Sky Blue perfect through 11 meetings (5-0-6).

Sky Blue began nearly as well as it did against Portland last weekend, opening the scoring in the third minute through Madison Tiernan. The Rutgers alum got her head to the ball swung in off a corner to slot it at the near post.

Moments later, McKenzie Meehan came close to doubling the lead when she dribbled into some space at the top of the box, but her shot went just wide of the post.

Chicago would take over from there, the home side creating a plethora of opportunities to equalize the match, each ending with Jennifer Hoy coming up just short.

In a 10 minute stretch between the 20th tick and the half-hour mark, Hoy missed in every way possible — wide left on a one-time turnaround shot, wide left again on a header at the far post and then finally skied over the crossbar.

The Red Stars’ best chance of the half came through its best player. Christen Press picked up the ball at midfield like she had been doing often in the opening period and dribbled at her defender. After beating two opposing players, she scrambled to get a shot off after almost having it taken away by a teammate, only to have the strike go up and wide of frame.

The game was more even on the outset of the second half, but the best chances remained with the Red Stars. A great ball forward for halftime substitute Alyssa Mautz allowed her to hit it first time on the half-volley, only for Kailen Sheridan to make her best save of the afternoon, diving to her left to deflect it out.

The rookie goalkeeper wouldn’t have the same fortune minutes later when Vanessa DiBernardo let it fly from just outside the penalty area.

The midfielder was able to get veteran centerback Christie Pearce to bite on a pump fake, leaving her space to take one more touch and hit it out of Sheridan’s reach and into the back of the net.

Still feeling the effects of the equalizer, Chicago used their added energy to completely reverse the early deficit with a second goal, this time through Sofia Huerta. Controlling a pass from Casey Short perfectly, Huerta would find space to turn around and fire a strike into the side netting at the far post, leaving Sheridan with no hope of saving it.

67' – #CHI Goal – What a finish by @schuerta who finds a seam and fires a shot into the side netting. #CHIvNJ pic.twitter.com/F3ZFsjtZDx — NWSL (@NWSL) June 25, 2017

The results leaves Sky Blue four points behind Chicago, who have a game in hand, for second place and eight points behind league leaders North Carolina Courage, who have played one more game than the Jersey Girls.

They return to action Wednesday night when they host the Orlando Pride at Yurcak Field. The Red Stars will be back on the pitch Wednesday as well, traveling to Seattle to take on the Reign.

***************************************************************************************

Scoring Summary:

1-0 Sky Blue — Madison Tiernan (3’, assist: Taylor Lyttle)

1-1 Chicago — Vanessa DiBernardo (63’)

2-1 Chicago — Sofia Huerta (67’, assist: Casey Short)

Starting line-ups:

Sky Blue: Kailen Sheridan, Kayla Mills, Mandy Freeman, Christie Pearce, Erin Simon (Erica Skroski, 53’), Raquel Rodriguez, Sarah Killion, McKenzie Meehan, Taylor Lyttle (Daphne Corboz, 71’), Madison Tiernan, Sam Kerr.

Chicago Red Stars: Alyssa Naeher, Casey Short, Samantha Johnson, Kathleen Naughton, Arin Gilliland, Danielle Colaprico (Taylor Comaeu, 76’), Julie Ertz, Sofia Huerta, Vanessa DiBernardo, Jennifer Hoy (Alyssa Mautz, 45’), Christen Press.

***************************************************************************************

