Blake the hero as Union win 1-0

The Philadelphia Union beat DC United Saturday night with a 1-0 scoreline. Fabrice-Jean Picault was the sole goalscorer, notching the winning goal in the 31st minute. Despite the goal it was Blake who carried his team to victory, making a penalty save and a point blank save to keep a clean sheet. Lets take a look at the play-by-play action.

Summary:

A midfield duel ensued for the first 20 minutes, with neither team getting a good look at net. Both teams looked to get behind early, and expose the high defensive lines. The defenders were up to the task and cut out each ball behind the lines.

The first shot of the game came in the 28th minute, when Ian Harkers hit a first-time shot just outside the Union box. Andre Blake had plenty of time to see the shot, and was able to dive to his right, and parry comfortably away.

The Union scored with its first shot of the game in the 31st minute, off of a cross by Alejandro Bedoya. The play started from Ray Gaddis, who, with his back to goal and 50 yards out, turned and hit a breat through-ball down the right sideline to find Bedoya. The USMNT veteran took a touch into the wide part of the D.C box and hit a back-post cross. With Both CJ Sapong and Ilsinho pulling defenders toward the near post, there were no defenders at the back-stick. Fafa Picault popped up with space and decided to hit a bodacious first-time volley. He hammered the ball down, and at the near post, whizzing the ball past Bill Hamid, who didn’t have enough time to react to the shot.

The Union had its second shot of the day, once again through Fafa Picault receiving a cross from Alejandro Bedoya. Another well worked play down the right side found Bedoya with space to pick up his head and pick out a cross. He rolled it into the path of Picault, who was put off-balance by Steve Birnbaum, forcing the shot wide.

D.C had a good chance from a free kick in the 40th minute. Oguchi Onyewu was judged to have fouled Jared Jeffrey just outside the Union box, near the right corner. Luciano Acosta and Taylor Kemp lined up to take it, and in a situation where either a cross or a shot was possible, Kemp opted to curl a ball to the back post. It was a well executed set piece, but it was just past the outstretched foot of

At the half the Union led 1-0. Neither team had many good chances, but the Union ended up taking advantage, scoring on one of the few chances.

The Union did a good job of slowing the game down in the second half. DC had a few chances off of crosses and set pieces, but there was always a Union defender to clear the ball away or make a block, ensuring the ball never neared Blake’s net. Blake himself showed great ability to rise up and claim dangerous balls in the box.

A good chance for the Union in the 66th minute was squandered by a poor touch by Jay Simpson. CJ Sapong made a neat turn on the sideline to find space to run at the defense. Then he slotted Alejandro Bedoya in the box, who picked his head up and pulled a cross back for Simpson. Simpson tried to turn in an elaborate fashion,, and nearly was in on net, instead his touch was too big, rolling right into Bill Hamid’s arms.

DC United were gifted a penalty in the 69th minute, when a deflected cross was allegedly handled by Oguchi Onyewu. Onyewu tucked his arm against his body, attempting to chest the ball down. The spin on the ball made it difficult for him, as it hit off his side and into Blake. Lamar Neagle stepped up to take the penalty, and was denied emphatically by Blake, who got up to knock the rebound out for a corner. It wasn’t a bad penalty by any means by Neagle, who picked out a corner. But his run up certainly gave him away. Running straight on to a penalty almost always means the taker will shoot across his body to, in this case, his left side. Blake made the correct read on the run up and was able to get an early jump, reching the ball before it reached the corner.

Bill Hamid kept his team in the game with a terrific save in the 73rd minute. Sapong turned and hit a bending effort that looked destined for the far left corner. But Hamid leapt high to tip the ball away.

DC United nearly was lowered to 10 men, when Luciano Acosta took down Haris Medunjanin, and gave the Bosnian a slight kick after the play. The referee was quick to brandish a red, but after discussion with a few DC players and his assistant, he decided to downgrade the red, allowing Acosta to continue, and DC 11 men.

Hamid again made a terrific save to deny the Union in the 77th minute. Jay Simpson half-turned his defender in the box, giving himself space for a shot. He hit a quick shot, forcing Hamid down to his right. The DC keeper was quick to react, palming the shot to safety.

DC came clos in the 80th minute, looking to equalize. Deshorn Brown turned Giliano Wijnaldum, and hit a low shot from several yards outside the Union box. Blake watched closely, and confidently, as the ball rolled wide of the net.

Andre Blake perhaps made the game saving stop in the 2nd minute of stoppage time. DC outnumbered the Union in the box, and Acosta found the open man in the middle of the box. Lamar Neagle leapt, unmarked, and hit a powerful header just under the crossbar. Blake rose, and tipped the ball over with tremendous reflexes. Both keepers have had standout performances but this might be the crowning achievement for either.

With that the game ended 1-0, where Fafa Picault had the lone goal. It was, however, Andre Blake who stole the show, making 2 ridiculous saves, not to mention the penalty save. It was a return to form for Blake who has failed to keep a shutout in 4 straight games. He has, time and again, been the savior of the season, and has been a shining star in an otherwise dull season.

Line-ups:

Andre Blake (18)

Raymond Gaddis (26), Jack Elliott (3), Oguchi Onyewu (5), Giliano Wijnaldum (32)

Haris Medunjanin (6), Alejandro Bedoya (11)

Chris Pontius (13), Ilsinho (25), Fafa Picault (22)

CJ Sapong (17)

Jose Guillermo Ortiz (9)

Lamar Neagle (13), Luciano Acosta (10), Sebastian Le Toux (11)

Ian Harkes (23), Jared Jeffrey (25)

Taylor Kemp (2), Kofi Opare (6), Steve Birnbaum (15), Chris Odoi-Atsem (3)

Bill Hamid (28)

Scoring:

Yellow DCU: Guilliermo Ortiz 29’

Goal PHL: Picault (assist Bedoya) 31’

Sub DCU: Patrick Nyarko for Sebastian Le Toux 57’

Sub DCU: Deshorn Brown for Jose Guillermo Ortiz 63’

Sub PHL: Jay Simpson for Chris Pontius 64’

Sub PHL: Roland Alberg for Ilsinho 69’

Sub DCU: Julian Buescher for Ian Harkes 83’

Sub PHL: Marcus Epps for Fafa Picault 84’