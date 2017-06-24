Toronto take the three points against a worthy Revolution

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

Toronto, ON – Great result for the Canadian team, after a difficult back and forth at BMO Field.

A very busy week for Greg Vanney and Co., after a match against one of the poorest team in the current MLS standing, Montreal Impact, where TFC were serious and were looking to repeat the satisfaction of being the maximum leader in Canada in this first leg of the Canadian Championship final, while maintaining the lead in the MLS at the same time.

In this current match against New England, with a great play that seemed orchestrated between Cooper, Endoh and lastly allowing Drew Moor to score in the arc in the early minutes of the first half.

After that first goal, New England Revolution, went on the attack, looking to equalize.

TFC also went on the attack to guaranty a win, and they had quite a few misses in the first and second half, a few from Giovinco were he seemed quite frustrated just about near the end of the match. The wishes of the magician, the ex-player of the Juventus of Turin, SG10, become a reality in the extra time, following the incredible assistance by “El International”, Victor Vasquez.

Alex Bono was also an icon in this match, making a fantastic save a couple of minutes from the end.

Some controversy was also felt with yellow cards being given once again to Altidore and Giovinco. Greg Vanney seemed to be displeased with these calls. But as they say, the game most go on.

Ultimately, the Reds took another victory in front of their fans and keep their 1st place in this 2017 Competition.

However, they need to take a good look at all those missed opportunities to score and see what is going wrong that those plays aren’t being completed as they should be.

Match statistics –

Lineups :

TFC- Bono, Hernandez, Moor, Mavinga (Morgan), Endoh (Chapman), Cooper (Osorio), Cheyrou, Vasquez, Morrow, Altidore, Giovinco

NER – Cropper, Woodberry (Tierney), Angoua, Milnar (Bunbury), Farrell, Koffie, Watson (Kamara), Nguyen, Rowe, Fagundez, Agudelo

Shots: TFC 9 and NER 12

Fouls: TFC 10 and NER 20

Yellow cards: TFC 2 and NER 1

Offsides: TFC 0 and NER 2

Corners: TFC 5 and NER 6