Germany, Chile fight out 1-1 draw

It ended 1-1 Thursday night (or afternoon depending on your residence), as Chile and Germany moved to 4 points in group B in the Confederations Cup. Neither team is guaranteed through yet, but both look in a secure spot to advance.

It was the young German side against a veteran Chile side, where one team wanted to establish itself a new identity, despite being reigning World Cup Champions, while the other looked to continue its streak of summer success, winning the last two Copa America’s.

Chile took the lead in the 6th minute through Alexis Sanchez, as he become Chile’s leading all-time goal scorer. Arturo Vidal earned a giveaway atop the German goal-box, and laid the ball off for Alexis just as he was cleared out by a cynical slide-tackle. Sanchez took a touch into the box, and poked a neat finish off the near post.

Eduardo Vargas nearly doubled the lead in the 19th minute, but the crossbar denied his rocket of a shot. Yet again, Arturo Vidal was tackled atop the box, but he released the ball before the challenge, giving Vargas enough space to take a touch and let rip from 26 yards out. The dipping shot flew up and over the stranded Marc Andre Ter-Stegen, off the underside of the crossbar, and back out into play. Germany cleared the loose ball well, keeping the lead at 1-0.

Germany found its equalizer in the 41st minute through Lars Stindl. The Germans built from the back, starting the attack in their own 18 yard box. After some tight combination play, the ball found its was to Emre Can, who drove the ball across half-field, and into the attacking third. Can slotted the ball wide for Jonas Hector, who then rolled the ball across the box into the feet of Stindl who calmly slotted the goal.

At the half the score was 1-1, in a tight fought game, with some chippy fouls from both sides. Chile left the half conceding 10 fouls, but no yellow cards.

The second half saw extended periods of possession for both teams, but Chile controlling the majority of it. Germany showed some discipline and organization, keeping the defensive and midfield lines tight, with 9 men behind the ball at all times. The creative Chilean minds struggled to find ways to bypass the physical German line.

Germany was much more direct than Chile in that second half, looking to rely on size and physicality to break down the Chileans. However, the Chilean midfield, and truly the entire field, didn’t seem to tire, chasing down every loose ball and giving the Germans no time in tight spaces. Players like Charles Aranguiz, Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal an Pablo Hernandez covered every inch of the pitch, giving Chile respite in when Germany looked ready to counter. Marcelo Diaz held the midfield together like a powerful adhesive, tying together the defense and midfield, sweeping up loose balls, and playing the ball in between the forward lines.

The game ended at a stalemate, with neither team registering many shots late on in the match. Chile will probably feel worse about the loss, feeling they should have taken 3 points. Germany stuck to its plan, and could have even taken the game to Chile if needed. Both teams are in the driver’s seat moving forward in the Confederations Cup, and can move on to the semi-finals with a draw or a win in the final match.