Das Experiment: Almost Through

Chile was always going to be a tougher opponent for this German team. Indeed, it was a defensive error that set up Alexis Sanchez to be Chile’s all-time leading scorer. However, Die Mannschaft found their footing in the match and found the equalizer on 41 minutes through Lars Stindl.

The takeaway from this match is that Germany’s younger stars got a deserved point against arguably their toughest test in the group stage in the two-time defending Copa America Champions (yes, we’re counting the 2016 Copa America Centenario). As a result, they just need to avoid defeat against Cameroon on Sunday (10am CT, FOX) to advance to the semifinals.

Sunday’s match against the African champions may add some vindication towards the squad selection. It may not be full vindication if Germany win the Confederations Cup, but it will be if they win the World Cup next year with the help of some of the players here.