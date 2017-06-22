Gallery: Los Angeles Galaxy 3- Colorado Rapids 1

Forget the moniker ‘super club.’ These days the Los Angeles Galaxy (6-5-4, 22 points) are looking more like the Harlem Globetrotters, going from town to town defeating any and all comers. On Wednesday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park the Galaxy once again earned three points on the road downing the Colorado Rapids (5-9-1, 16 points) 3-1. It was their fifth road win on the season, the most in Major League Soccer.

Jack McBean (5′ and 63′) would score twice for the visitors while Roman Alessandrini would add a third in the 71st minute. The Rapids lone goal was scored by Dillon Serna (37′), his first of the season.

