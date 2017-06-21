James Sands becomes first Homegrown player in NYCFC history

When it comes to developing talent deserving of making the leap onto the biggest stage, the third season was the charm for New York City FC.

Two years after opening its academy, the Bronx club signed its first product to a professional contract. James Sands, a 16-year old United States Youth International defender, became the first homegrown player in club history, signing a professional contract which begins July 1.

“I’m really excited – this is a big dream come true for me from ever since I was little kid playing in my back yard to now,” Sands told NYCFC.com. “Especially when you look at how in just a few short years NYCFC has grown – to be the first Homegrown Player is really special for me.”

Sands credited the quality of the players he’s trained and played against and the coaching staff which has developed him since he joined the club in 2015 alongside his twin brother Will for pushing him to reach the milestone. But this wasn’t the first club barrier Sands has broken through.

He became the first academy product to accompany the first-team in its preseason preparations, starting and impressing in a friendly against Emelec in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in front of 40,000 fans in attendance for the 2-2 draw.

“I’m really glad for James because he came with us on preseason and he did really well, showing us how good he is,” first-team head coach Patrick Vieira told NYCFC.com. “He fully deserves this contract, he’s a young talent and now we have to help him to develop that talent.”

Sands’ summer will be packed with international duty. Having helped the US U-17 squad finish runners-up at the CONCACAF U17 Championships in May — receiving Team of the Tournament honors in the process — he’ll join the team throughout the summer as it prepares to attend the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India this October.

Once the Rye, New York, native completes his summer classes in July, he’ll participate in NYCFC training whenever he can, working it in when he’s not on international duty.

It’s there Sands will continue his efforts to impress Vieira, leaving him with a lot to think about in the offseason.

With a number of departures in midfield expected, there’ll be room for Sands to break through the final wall on his historic journey — becoming the first Homegrown product to feature on the pitch for NYCFC.

“I think the next thing that we’re all really looking forward to is when he steps onto the field for the first time and we have our first Homegrown Player making his debut,” Sporting Director Claudio Reyna told NYCFC.com. “We’re confident, if James continues in the same way, that day will come soon.”