Goals, points finally come for D.C. in United effort against Atlanta

Losing streaks are never easy to break. Clubs often have to literally throw every obstacle in their own direction to achieve their goals. Such was the case on Wednesday night at RFK Stadium with D.C. United. After going down a goal early things looked dim for the senior United side. But goals from Luciano Acosta and Patrick Nyarko gave D.C. all that they needed to down Atlanta United 2-1 and end their three game winless streak.

Atlanta opened up the match in the 18th minute with Julian Gressel finishing off a deft pass from Miguel Almiron. Gressel found a small crease of space in between the United defense and hit low shot past D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid to give Atlanta the 1-0 advantage. The goal was Gressel’s third on the season.

Although D.C. were down early, the side had the lion’s share of quality attacking chances early on. With Acosta and Nyarko pushing the Atlanta defense out wide it opened up space for D.C. to exploit. Sebastien Le Toux was a beneficiary of this strategy in the 11th minute with the veteran striker being given an open opportunity at goal. Although Le Toux’s shot would go wide it would set the tone for what would transpire just twelve minutes later with Atlanta’s defense worried about shots coming from the top of the box. Acosta would exploit this weakness, hitting a shot on the left flank past a diving Alec Kann. The goal was Acosta’s fourth on the season and would snap D.C.’s scoreless streak from the field of play at 700 minutes.

“I think it was great tonight because we never stopped believing, even when it was down by one,” said midfielder Ian Harkes. Harkes played a critical role at dictating the pace of the match and holding back the quick Atlanta midfield. “We all stayed positive and we were able to get back in the game early and we were really able to use that positive energy.”

That sense of positivity carried through into the second half. United continued to press Atlanta’s back four with Nyarko getting past the Atlanta defense in the 48th minute for a chance to take the lead. Although he would be denied on that play thanks to the two colliding right near the goal line he continued to plug away looking for the opportunity to put D.C. in the lead. A thunderous shot from right at the top of the eighteen in the 51 minute didn’t quite pass the muster as his chance hit the crossbar. However, an exquisite chest travel and half-volley sequence proved to be just what D.C. needed as it put United ahead 2-1. The goal was Nyarko’s second on the season.

D.C.’s ability to continue to create attacking chances seemed to give them confidence that goals would be coming. “I wasn’t concerned at that point because of the way we were playing,” said Nyarko. “I think we were playing really well at that time, turning them over, creating chance.

For a creative player like I am, I get concerned if we’re not creating chances. I’m not worried if we’re not scoring. If we’re not creating, I’ll be worried.”

While the victory will certainly mollify some of the concerns that had been built up over the past month and a half, D.C. has very little time revel in their victory. On Saturday the club will travel to PPL Park to take on the Philadelphia Union, a side that last played on Sunday.

But for a side seeking redemption after a difficult start to their season another match in a short week seems to be just what they want.

“We want to carry our confidence over, Philly is a good team, but we have to be smart and not get too hype with this win and keep working hard and apply the same kind of game plan to the game,” said Harkes.

MATCH SUMMARY

D.C. United-Bill Hamid, Chris Korb, Steve Birnbaum, Kofi Opare, Taylor Kemp, Sebastien Le Toux, Marcelo, Luciano Acosta (Jared Jeffrey 80′), Ian Harkes, Patrick Nyarko (Lamar Neagle 69′), and Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Deshorn Brown 62′)

Goals-Acosta (23′) and Nyarko (60′)

Yellow Card-Neagle (73′)

Atlanta United-Alec Kann, Tyrone Mears, Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Greg Garza, Julian Gressel (Josef Martinez 64′), Jeff Larentowicz (Chris McCann 75′), Kevin Kratz, Miguel Almiron, and Hector Villalba (Brandon Vasquez 75′)

Goals-Gressel (17′)

Yellow Cards-Larentowicz (62′) and Vasquez (79′)

Shots– D.C. United 17- Atlanta 15

Shots on Goal– D.C. United 4- Atlanta 5

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Referee’s Assistant: Cameron Blanchard

Referee’s Assistant: Danny Thornberry

Fourth Official: Robert Sibigia

ATTENDANCE: 14,594