Sounders host Seattle sports teams in landmark Pride Month event

LIVE From The Ninety LIVE: Watch the first-ever LGBT equality press conference as Seattle comes together with Athlete Ally to celebrate Pride Month. Posted by Seattle Sounders FC on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

The Seattle Sounders hosted a joint press conference with four other sports franchises from around the city as part of the club’s Pride Month activities. Players and executives from the Mariners, Reign, Seahawks, Storm and Sounders spent the afternoon discussing their role in achieving equality for the LGBT community. The event was held in conjunction with Athlete Ally, a nonprofit focused on advancing LGBT rights and gender equality in sports.

Sounders have frequently been vocal supporters of LGBT rights and gender equality, and have participated heavily in the league’s Pride Month activities in years past. However, in bringing together every professional sports franchise in the city Sounders have outdone themselves this year. As a united front, Seattle’s five sports franchises may have found a way to impact social issues in the city together in a way they couldn’t individually.

The group seeks to create a powerful coalition in the sports community committed to equality. Their full press conference from Tuesday afternoon, hosted at Sounders’ clubhouse The Ninety, can be found in the video above.