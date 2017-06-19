When it Rains it Pours for David Villa and NYCFC

It was a downpour so much so that you could imagine Noah building an ark around midfield. Passes that would normally split defenders and create havoc stopped dead well before their desired target and floated on a puddle of standing water. Amid the tempest, New York City still found a way to win against The Seattle Sounders and they must do so again this coming weekend against their crosstown rivals, Red Bulls.

After conceding goal midway through the first half , David Villa was taken down in the box and coolly slotted home the penalty kick for the equalizer. Then on one of the day’s few beautiful connection Jack Harrison sent a wonderful cross to the far post box for Villa to volley home. NYCFC would hold on to the win despite the conditions on the field.

For Villa he became the fifth fastest player in MLS history to score 50 goals for his club having done it in just 78 games and he cemented himself as the hero of the team. On a day that seemed angry at the world, Villa time and time again was scraping for the ball,going deep into the midfield to receive passes and proving why he is the best signing NYCFC ever made. He was outstanding in the condition with the rest of the team following his lead. NYCFC showed grit and determination in the come from behind victory and they will be looking to carry that spirit forward into this weekend.

The team must once again make their trek to New Jersey to face their nemesis, the New York Red Bulls. the Red Bulls, by all accounts have had the better of the match ups through the last three years. The two teams last met just a week ago in the Open Cup and Red Bulls eked out a 1-0 victory to the frustration of many City fans.

The game was also cursed by the loss of Maxi Morales to a quad injury and it remains to be seen if he will be healthy enough to play this weekend. If he is unable to make the pitch it will most likely be Thomas McNamara and Yangel Herrera who fill in for him as creators in the midfield. It is hard to evaluate if that pairing worked against Seattle because the conditions were so poor, but the two players seem more than equipped to keep the Red Bulls on their heels. The defense will be tasked with containing the always dangerous Bradley Wright-Phillips who two late goals in the Red Bulls win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

If NYCFC can find a way to pull out a convincing win against the Red Bulls on Saturday the fans will be the ones raining praise down upon a team that has shown grit an determination. It will be a game that would hopefully signal sunny days ahead, but if you make the trip to Harrison, NJ, bring your umbrellas just in case.