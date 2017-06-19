One week more for TFC as maximum leader of MLS with a 2-0 win against DC United

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

Yes! On the mark during Father’s Day weekend, TFC beats DC United at BMO Field, home of the maximum leader of the MLS.

Spectacular night for the Canadian team, where one more time, the couple of Giovinco-Altidore made use of their magnificent abilities.

A match where the midfield was controlled from the very beginning, some clear opportunities to score, but it was only at minute 60′, the New Jersey player, Jozy Altidore gets a filtered ball from the captain, Sebastian Giovinco, and makes a “golazo” in the arc of goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

The complicity between SG10 and Jozy was disturbed by the very poor actuation of the referee, Jose Carlos Rivero, who shows a clear disagreement against the Reds giving three yellow cards early on to the principal icons of the Greg Vanney group, such as ” El Internacional”, Victor Vasquez, Jozy Altidore and the captain of the team, as opposed to 1 yellow card against Opare for DC United late in the second half.

For the second round of this encounter, TFC had the control of the ball possession, and constantly touching the door, looking to score a second for the night. Leaving Alex Bono pretty free to admire the game and salute the over than 26 000 spectators!

In minute 85′, after a beautiful corner served by Sebastian Giovinco, Jordan Hamilton with a perfect header, giving Toronto the 2-0, which was the definite and final mark for this match.

Match statistics –

TFC lineup: Bono, Mavinga, Zavaleta, Moor, Vasquez, Delgado (Osorio), Morrow, Beitashour (Edwards), Bradley, Giovinco, Altidore (Hamilton)

DC United lineup: Hamid, Birnbaum, Korb, Opare, Nyarko (Ortiz), Harkes, Sam (Le Toux), Jeffrey (Buescher), Acosta, Neagle

Shots: TFC 21 and DCU 9

Fouls: TFC 14 and DCU 10

Yellow card: TFC 3 and DCU 1

Offsides: TFC 1 and DCU 2

Corners: TFC 6 and DCU 3