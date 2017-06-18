Two late goals not enough as Dash remain last in the standings

Houston, TX – The returned of Carli Lloyd to Houston was not what everyone expected as the Dash continued tp struggle in all areas of the field, losing for the third consecutive time at home this season.

Being ineffective in offense has been the major problem for the home team this year. The Dash’s new coach Omar Morales made some changes, but scoring remains the number one issue his team needs to work on. The team showed a dynamic game plan with Carli Lloyd and Janine Beckie centralizing the game. In addition, Kealia Ohai and Rachel Daly attempted to use their speed on the sides to create opportunities, however Houston was not able to score in the first half.

On the other hand, Orlando played a solid match all around. Brazilian superstar Marta had an outstanding performance with two goals and two assists. Goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe’s saves were key in getting the three points for the away team.

In the first half, the Pride scored twice in the only two chances they had. Camila, a former Dash player, scored the first then six minutes later Marta scored her first one of the night for the partial 2-0 at halftime. Houston controlled the possession of the ball at midfield during the first ten minutes of the second half until Marta scored in a counterattack to make it 3-0 for Orlando. The Pride scored again when Alanna Kennedy’s header passed Lydia Williams to make it 4-0.

Houston did score two late goals which denied Bledsoe’s clean sheet with Poliana and Nichelle Prince, who scored her first NWSL goal, putting points up for the Dash.

Next week Houston will travel to Orlando to face the Pride for consecutive weekends to try to get three much needed points.