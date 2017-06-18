Gallery: Colorado Rapids 2- Portland Timbers 1

Commerce City, CO-There will be a day when Alan Gordon does not break the hearts of Portland Timbers supporters. Sadly June 17, 2017 was not that day. The former Timbers striker once again played the role of spoiler knocking home a late goal to give the Colorado Rapids 2-1 win.

Things started out great for the Timbers with Sebastian Blanco getting his second goal in the 18th minute. But the Rapids would stem the tide of the Timbers attack and create their own chances in the second half. Dominique Badji would strike first, picking up on an error by Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson in the 51st minute to set things even at one. So the table was set and Gordon and delivered the goods to give Colorado their third consecutive win and fourth across all competitions.

You can check out Chris Brown's full recap of the wild night from Commerce City.