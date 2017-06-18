Gallery: Toronto FC 2- D.C. United 0

Father’s day may be on Sunday but Jozy Altidore got his gifts a day early. On Saturday the proud papa netted his seventh goal of the season pushing Toronto FC further ahead in the Eastern Conference standings with a 2-0 win over D.C. United.

On hand to capture Toronto's sixth straight win at home was Prost Amerika photographer David Chant's.