Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 0- Sporting Kansas City 0

It may have not indicated on the match ticket prior to the game but Saturday night was quite clearly ‘Goalkeepers Night’ at Avaya Stadium. With some of the best goal-scorers in the league on the pitch the 18,000 that came to see Sporting Kansas City take on the San Jose Earthquakes might have expected a few strikes to hit the back of the net. Instead they received a goalkeepers clinic put on by Sporting netminder Tim Melia and San Jose’s David Bingham. The two combined for six saves en route to a 0-0 draw between both sides.

