Gallery: FC Dallas 1- Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Vancouver, BC- When Cristian Techera joined the Vancouver Whitecaps back in 2015 the hope was that he could be a player that could provide a spark when the team needed it the most. After 64 appearances with the club it is safe to say that he has delivered on that promise. On Saturday night in front 22,120 at BC Place Techera added to his club accomplishments with a stunning free kick in the 74th minute to give the Whitecaps a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

Dallas’ goal came from forward Maimiliano Urruti in the 52nd minute, a low shot just beyond the reach of Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted.

Photos are courtesy of Hazel and Todd May. You can check out all of their photos from the Whitecaps this season on SmugMug.