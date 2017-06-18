Gallery: Chicago Fire 2- New England Revolution 1

Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Defeat.

That seems to be the theme of 2017 for the Chicago Fire comeback tour. With every new match, the club encounters a new obstacle, and pushes right through it. On Saturday night that obstacle were the New England Revolution and their seven match home unbeaten run at Gillette Stadium. We use the past tense here to describe New England’s unbeaten run because the Fire broke it on Saturday night. Thanks to goals from Nemanja Nikolic (18′) and Luis Solignac (61′) the Fire earned a 2-1 victory over New England.

