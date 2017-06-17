Russia opens FIFA Confederations Cup with win over New Zealand

No one wants to do poorly at their job while the boss is watching. With the world and President Vladimir Putin watching Russia kicked off the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in impressive fashion by downing New Zealand by the score of 2-0.

After the glitz and the glory of Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino the 60,000 plus that packed the St. Petersburg Stadium in Russia saw the home side create several attacking chances against the New Zealand defense. In just the seventh minute Viktor Vasin nearly brought home the tournament’s opening goal with a header off a corner kick. But the CSKA Moscow defender was denied by the post. A couple of nervy seconds followed inside the New Zealand box until Michael McGlinchey made the clear.

Russia would come knocking again just two minutes later with forward Dmitriy Poloz getting his shot past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. But the Kiwi defense would once again come to Marinovic’s aid this time with Tommy Smith making the clear.

While the first half was largely controversy-free a Marinovic tackle on Poloz in the tenth minute almost upset that notion. Despite the Russian players and crowd’s persistence the head referee did not make the call for a penalty. The Video Assistant Referee, which is being used at the FIFA Confederations Cup, did also not signal for a review of the play to be undertaken.

After consistent pressure on the New Zealand defense Russia would finally get the breakthrough late midway through the first half. In the 31st minute defender Denis Glushakov would hit a chip over Marinovic at the top of the penalty box. Glushakov would race around Marinovic to finish off his shot but it wasn’t necessary as New Zealand defender Michael Boxall would tap it into his own net.

In the second half Russia would add to their lead. After creating so many chances for his teammates in the first half Fedor Smolov would get himself a scoring chance. In the 69th minute he would finish off a pass deep in New Zealand territory for his ninth international goal. Two goals was enough for Russia as New Zealand struggled to create chances for forward Chris Wood.

For both Russia and New Zealand the tournament only gets tougher from here. On Wednesday night Russia will take on Portugal while New Zealand will face their 2014 World Cup Qualification foes in New Zealand.

New Zealand-Stefan Marinovic, Andrew Durante, Michael Boxall, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne, Kip Colvey (Monty Patterson 83′), Mike McGlinchey, Ryan Thomas, Kosta Barbarouses (Bill Tuilloma 61′), Chris Wood, and Marco Rojas (Shane Smeltz 71′)

Goal-Boxall (own goal-31′)

Russia-Igor Akinfeev, Viktor Vasin, Giorgi Jikia, Fyodor Kudryashov, Yuri Zhirkov, Aleksandr Samedov, Denis Glushakov, Aleksandr Golovin, Alexandr Erokhin (Dmitriy Tarasov 77′), Dmitry Poloz (Aleksandr Bukharov 64′), and Fedor Smolov

Goal- Smolov (69′)