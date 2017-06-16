Understanding the FIFA Confederations Cup

The World Cup is less than a year away, however all eyes will be on Russia this summer as the host country, the World Champion, and the Champions of each of the six FIFA Confederations will battle in the tenth edition of the Confederations Cup.

Germany, Portugal, Chile, Mexico, Cameroon, Australia, and New Zealand are the guests that in addition to Russia will compete, from June 17th to July 2nd, in Moscow, Kazan, St. Petersburg, and Sochi in the most important FIFA event of the year.

The eight nations are divided in two groups. Group A is conformed by Russia, Portugal, Mexico, and New Zealand, whereas Group B has Germany, Chile, Cameroon, and Australia. The top two teams in each group will advanced to the semifinals, where the winners will try to obtain this prestigious title.

Germany is the team, that even though has a young squad, is the no. 1 contender to win the title. Also, Chile is another team which has real chances of winning this title for the first time. Teams like Portugal and Mexico want to surprise the world by getting at least to the final. However, Portugal has a big plus in Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve that goal. The other four teams know that advancing to the semifinals would be a huge achievement for them.

What is the Award for the Participating Nations?

It is well-known that competing in this tournament is an important achievement for the countries, however there is also an economic reward for the participation in such tournament. In this edition, the champion will be awarded with $4.1 MDD, whereas the second place will get $3.6 MDD. Also, the third and fourth place will get $3MDD and $2.5 MDD respectively, as an award. All the other soccer federations will be awarded with $1.7 MDD for their participation.

For over two weeks we will witness one of the best soccer events of the year, and we can only hope that this tournament serves as an example of how good and exciting the World Cup next year will be.

You can check out all of our previews for this year’s Confederations below or in the FIFA section of our website.

