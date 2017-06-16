Sky Blue return from international break eyeing revenge against Portland Thorns

Two weeks removed from a 2-0 defeat to the Portland Thorns, Sky Blue FC will look to avenge its only home loss of the season with clear heads and fresh legs this weekend.

The Jersey Girls head out west for a rematch with the Thorns, returning to National Women’s Soccer League action following a two-week international break. The match kicks-off at 7 p.m. local time, meaning a late 10 p.m. start back home.

“We have an exceptional amount of excitement about getting back on the field,” said Sky Blue FC head coach Christy Holly to the club’s website. “After a long break, we have been able to address certain facets of our game where we needed to improve upon from some of our performances in recent weeks. We feel that if we can play to our potential on Saturday, it will be a very entertaining game.”

The Thorns host Sky Blue riding a six-match unbeaten streak, split down the middle with three wins and as many draws, and holding an impressive 7-0-1 record in their last eight home matches.

Portland required a monster performance from goalkeeper Adrianna Franch at Yurcak Field, her seven saves managing to negate the Jersey Girls’ huge 18-8 advantage in shots. Midfielder Lindsay Horan took advantage on the other end of the pitch, scoring two first-half goals to seal the final score.

It would be Sky Blue’s third consecutive loss to the Thorns, a team it hasn’t beaten since a win in Portland in July of 2015. Saturday’s match doesn’t project to be much different, but if the Thorns were able to spoil the Jersey Girls’ perfect home record party, they may just have to return the favor.

