Quotes from Chris Armas’ big day out: New York Red Bulls 1 – New York City FC 0

On Wednesday evening, assistant coach Chris Armas took charge of the Red Bulls for his competitive debut on the sidelines. In the absence of Jesse Marsch due to a ban he incurred after acting up in last year’s U.S. Open Cup fixture against the Philadelphia Union, Armas managed the Red Bulls in the fourth round game against NYCFC.

The game was momentous for another reason as the Red Bulls played their first incarnation of the Hudson River Derby in an Open Cup setting with the team advancing 1-0.

Following the historic victory, Chris Armas spoke to the media.

On his competitive debut managing the Red Bulls:

“To be honest, it was business as usual….I didn’t look at it as this big opportunity I quickly knew its not about me, it was about the guys tonight.”

The humble Armas was quick to deflect the attention from himself, rather he reinforced the preparedness of all aspects of the team for whatever obstacle they may encounter. This is business as usual as current sporting director Denis Hamlett, during his tenure as assistant coach, stood in for Marsch on numerous occasions during the latter’s suspensions. Marsch is a passionate coach and wears his heart on his sleeve so it is likely he will be sent off from games in the future, opening the door for Armas to step up yet again. We can rest assured Armas will answer any questions when called upon.

On the night and day difference between the first and second half performances:

“Well, it was the half time talk.” (laughs)

On a more serious note:

“There wasn’t a whole lot said at halftime. [NYCFC] Taking off [Maximiliano] Morales maybe helps us in terms of them not being able to find the game a bit more. But, I think beyond that the will to win came out of our team. We talk about what makes us “us”, I think we saw that in the second half to the highest level…how bad do you want this is what it comes down to.”

One of the key factors which led to the Red Bulls winning the match was the halftime substitution of Maxi Morales for John Stertzer. The latter was absolutely horrendous and hampered his team moving forward, gifting the Red Bulls more time on the ball. Yet that conclusion fails to do justice to the performance of the Red Bulls in the second half. With all guns blazing the Red Bulls delivered under pressure, showcasing the “never say die” attitude Jesse Marsch has always touted.

Substituting Daniel Royer on (who grabbed the game winning goal), for Mike Grella:

“Danny’s been starting for us all year, second in the team on goals…now he has got five, what a goal he scored. But it was an easy decision to not start him either. It’s not just him or Mike we have three or four guys, Veron included, [who can potentially start]. We have another starter on the bench and with the form Danny’s been in we got what we were hoping for.”

Since joining the Red Bulls in August of 2016, Austrian winger Daniel Royer has been something of a revelation. After a slow acclimation to the league last season, Royer is having a breakout 2017. In a world of few certainties in terms of a starting XI under Jesse Marsch, Royer has been a staple for the team and has produced when called upon. With four MLS goals (five in all competitions), and one assist Royer is establishing himself as a proven difference maker.

Highlighting the improvements made to Tyler Adams’ play:

“I said to him after the game he’s so much fun to watch. I played that position on the field and I think I know what goes into it and how demanding it is. I think he’s way better than I was…the way he covers ground and at such a young age to be that fearless. I think we all have to take notice and enjoy that as much as we’re going to have him here.”

Armas was beaming when discussing the performance of Tyler Adams. What were you doing at 18 years old? You likely weren’t playing in front of thousands of fans. Adams has overtaken Sean Davis as the go to partner alongside Felipe and with good reason. A defensive midfielder through and through, Adams is good at making himself a nuisance for opposing offences and his speed allows him to catch up to nearly anyone. Armas seemed to hint that his rapid development could lead to an eventual transfer to something bigger and better, but that is a ways off and we should enjoy the young gem while we have him.

With his first competitive game under his belt as a manager, Armas was bursting with contained joy written all over his face. Yet for his success, he was humble and quick to heap praise on the players. To see an assistant coach with such a passion for the team is a credit to Marsch as much as it is to the players for fostering a family atmosphere.

In Marsch’s eventual inevitiable suspensions, we are in capable hands.