Galaxy advance in U.S. Open Cup

By Ivan Yeo

Different tournament, same result for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Galaxy continued its recent hot streak on Wednesday night. The setting were a little different, as the Galaxy were playing USL side Orange County SC in the U.S. Open Cup, and while the match was at the StubHub Center, the match was played at the track & field complex instead of the main stadium. The roster for Wednesday’s match also was different, as head coach Curt Onalfo elected to go with players mostly from its development squad LA Galaxy II.

Still, the Galaxy felt right at home. LA rode the left foot of Jose Villarreal, as his opening goal, assist and contribution on another goal was all LA need to advance in the U.S. Open Cup with a 3-1 win over Orange County.

“These are important games for our club, but you have to utilize your roster, Onalfo said. “We got goals out of young attacking players which is something that was a really big goal of mine going into the game. Obviously Jack [McBean] getting a goal, Jose [Villarreal] getting a goal, and [Ariel] Lassiter… that’s big for their confidence, it’s good for our group.”

The win stretched the Galaxy’s undefeated streak in all competitions to seven matches to seven matches, a stretch that has seen LA go 4-0-3. Wednesday’s match also served as a preview of sorts for a bigger rivalry in Southern California that is set to begin next year, as Orange County SC is affiliated with LAFC in player development.

The Galaxy struck first in the 17th minute. Nathan Smith headed a ball forward that took a bounce Jose Villarreal collected it. Villarreal took a few touches forward before firing a 25-foot volley off his left foot that sailed past keeper Charlie Lyon at the upper near post.

“I saw good space in front of me and it popped up on me pretty nice and I got a good strike on it and I’m happy it went it. It might have been [my nicest goal]but I still like my first goal.”

Orange County however got one chance in the 26th minute and made the most of it. Amirgy Pineda sent a corner kick low into the penalty area and the low corner worked, as an unmarked Roy Meeus fired a shot that got past everybody and keeper Jon Kempin could not make the save, and the ball went into the back net for the equalizer.

The Galaxy however got a break of their own in the 34th minute. Villarreal crossed a ball into the penalty area towards Jack McBean. Orange County SC defender Salomon Wbias attempted to beat McBean to the ball and jumped first and appeared to push McBean to the ground with his left hand. Referee Ramy Touchan however judged the push harsh enough to award the Galaxy the penalty, much to the shegrin of Orange County. McBean stepped to the penalty spot for LA, McBean took a few hesitation steps, forcing Lyon to commit to his right, while McBean sent the shot left into the back net to put the Galaxy back in front.

The Galaxy finished off the match in the 73rd minute. Villarreal sent a corner into the box, Dave Romney headed a shot on goal, Orange County made the save at the line, but Ari Lassiter was in the right place at the right time, as he slotted home the point-blank shot to make it a two-goal game. Orange County was certainly was game throughout the match, as LA left a few juicy shot attempts throughout the second half, but some last-minute defending by the Galaxy prevented Orange County from finishing any of those chances.

“We’ve gotten into some good battles out there on the field and it was good to get a win and move on to the next round,” Villarreal said.

The Galaxy will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday night, as they will host the Houston Dynamo.