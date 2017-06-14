U.S. Open Cup: Union sail past City Islanders

The Union defeated the Harrisburg City Islanders 3-1 in Wednesday night’s US Open Cup game. Lets take a look at the play-by-play summary from that game:

The first shot of the game went to The City Islanders. In the aftermath of a corner kick, Paul Wilson was played into the 18 on the right side of the net. He was rushed in his shot and rolled the ball off his shin, making an easy save for John McCarthy in net.

Roland Alberg had a chance to challenge City islander keeper Sean Lewis early from a free-kick 25 yards out, but his effort was too high and sailed over the net.

Derrick Jones opened the scoring with a long ranged curling shot. Marcus Epps initially controlled the ball in the box, touching the ball around several Harrisburg defenders but not making any space for himself. He laid the ball off to Jay Simpson , who played the ball back one more time to Jones. The US U-20 midfielder only needed one touch to place the ball past Lewis in net, finding the far corner perfectly.

CJ Sapong nearly doubled the lead in the 27th minute. Jay Simpson took down a long ball from Giliano Wijnaldum and turned his defender, causing a 2v2 situation. Sapong ran into a pocket of space in front of the City Islander 18. Simpson played the ball into the pocket for Sapong, who hit a shot under pressure that went over the net.

Simpson continued some strong forward play, and had a 1v1 saved by Lewis. He wrong-sided his defender, peeling off of the back shoulder. Alberg found the seam and played Simpson in on net. Lewis went to ground, splaying his legs and making a foot save to deny Simpson.

CJ Sapong doubled the Union lead in the 33rd minute with a left footed shot to far corner. Roland Alberg started the attack, scooping up a loose ball and charging at the Harrisburg backline. Jay Simpson peeled off of the last defender well, losing his mark on the left side of the goal. As Alberg was pressured he played the ball to Simpson who had an eye for goal. He cut inside, faking his shot, and slotting the ball across to the right side for CJ Sapong, whose first touch took him inside, and his second touch rippling the back of the net.

The City Islanders took a goal back in the 38th minute through Jonathan Mendoza. The pacey Paul Wilson got behind Jack Elliott after a looping pass over the defenders head. Wilson looked to have overplayed Ribeiro in the middle, who was in no position to score, however. His cross whipped behind Keegan Rosenberry, who didn’t want to redirect it into his own net, in instead left the ball as Mendoza flew in, rifling the ball off the crossbar and into the net.

At the half the Union led 2-1. Harrisburg has plenty of pace on the wings and looks capable of counter attacking, but lacks cohesion much of the time. We see plenty of good moments of combination play, but the last pass is lacking.

Marcus Epps extended the Union lead with a great 1v1 finish. Haris Medunjanin played the ball behind for Epps while in the process of falling. Epps reached the ball before the Harrisburg defender Jake Bond. touched it past the sliding player. While 1v1 with Lewis, Epps looked out of ideas, and pulled up as if to pass or take another touch across the net, but instead tapped the ball around Lewis and into the far corner.

McCarthy saved well in the 65th minute to keep the score 3-1. A Harrisburg counter attack led to Mendoza cutting into the Union box. From the wide left area he cut back a cross for Ribeiro, who failed to find any placement, firing right at McCarthy who parried the ball away.

A series of chances went wasted for The City Islanders in the 69th minute. Pedro Ribeiro turned and hit a well placed shot atop the 18, which McCarthy extended to his left to parry wide. But his touch didn’t ease the danger, as Mendoza crashed the net, and hit a first time shot that seemed destined for a goal. Unfortunately for him the ball flew up, hit the crossbar, and back out. James Thomas, also crashing the net, was unable to connect to the second rebound, as the ball went just over his head.