U.S. Open Cup Gallery: New England Revolution 3-Rochester Rhinos 0

What can tame a rhinoceros? It appears the Revolution can. With goals from Teal Bunbury (44′), Donnie Smith (50′), and Zachary Herivaux (51′) the New England Revolution kicked off their U.S. Open Cup run with a bang, putting three past the Rochester Rhinos en route to a 3-0 victory.

