U.S. Open Cup Gallery: Colorado Rapids 3- Oklahoma City Energy FC 2

Everyone likes a good upset. Well, everyone except for maybe the Colorado Rapids. On Tuesday night the Rapids squelched the Cinderella aspirations of Oklahoma Energy F.C. by making up a two goal deficit en route to their 3-2 win in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The Energy kick-started the scoring with two goals in the first half from Daniel Gonzalez (38′) and Philip Rasmussen (45+1′). But the Rapids came in the second half with a flurry of goals from Dominique Badji (49′), Eric Miller (66′) and Dennis Castillo (89′).

You can check out Chris Brown’s full recap from the match via the link below. In the meantime, please enjoy some of Prost Amerika photographer Corbin Elliott’s shots from the match and do make sure to see his full gallery on SmugMug..