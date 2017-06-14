Solignac Wonder Strike Downs Saint Louis FC

Saint Louis FC 0-1 Chicago Fire

by Dan Gaichas



FENTON, MO–The Chicago Fire are in the hat for Thursday’s Fifth Round Draw of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup after a 1-0 win over Saint Louis FC at Toyota Stadium at Worldwide Technologies Soccer Park. It is the Fire’s first away win in the US Open Cup since 2014.



STL FC had more of the play in the first 15 minutes and nearly scored in the second after Jose Angulo striped Johan Kappelhof in the attacking third, but the former was forced wide enough by Matt Lampson to not get a shot off.

The Fire got settled and nearly got a free kick goal in the 14th minute when Juninho struck one off the woodwork.

The goal came in the 27th minute when Luis Solignac flicked a Brandon Vincent cross from 15 yards out past the flailing arms of Adam Grinwis for what would be the only score of the match.

STL FC continued to press for an equalizer and nearly got it on a couple of occasions. In the 67th minute, Christian Volesky shot one off the crossbar while Matt Lampson made a diving save in the 79th to deny Angulo.

The hosts were reduced to ten men nine minutes from time when Dragan Stojkov picked up his second yellow.

As mentioned, the draw for the Fifth Round will be made at Soccer House at 18th and Prairie on Thursday morning. On Saturday, the Fire return to league action to visit the New England Revolution. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on CSN.

SCORING SUMMARY:



CHI-Luis Solignac (Vincent) 27

BOOKING SUMMARY:

STL-Octavio Guzman (caution, reckless foul) 29

CHI-Dax McCarty (caution, tactical foul) 43

STL-Dragan Stojkov (caution, reckless tackle) 68

CHI-Juninho (caution, reckless tackle) 71

STL-Dragan Stojkov (sent off, second bookable offense) 81

SAINT LOUIS FC (4-4-2): #99-Adam Grinwis; #22-Wes Charpie, #4-AJ Cochran, #30-Erick Cabalceta, #17-Octavio Guzman (#12-Tyler David 76); #8-Dragan Stojkov, #11-Mats Bjurman (#26-Denis Ahmetovic 79), #28-Emir Alihodzic, #7-Sebastian Dalgaard (#21-Max Alvarez 63); #9-Christian Volesky, #19-Jose Angulo

Subs not used: #1-Devala Gorrick, #6-Austin Ledbetter, #5-Konrad Plewa, #23-Ryan Howe

CHICAGO FIRE (4-3-3): #28-Matt Lampson; #18-Drew Conner, #4-Johan Kappelhof, #16-Jonathan Campbell, #3-Brandon Vincent; #6-Dax McCarty (#2-Matt Polster 57), #19-Juninho; #12-Arturo Alvarez, #8-Michael de Leeuw, #20-Daniel Johnson (#14-Djordje Mihailovic 57); #9-Luis Solignac (#33-Matej Dekovic 85)

Subs not used: #30-Stefan Cleveland, #5-Michael Harrington, #13-Brandt Bronico, #10-David Arshakyan

TOTAL SHOTS: STL 9-16 CHI



SHOTS ON GOAL: STL 2-6 CHI



FOULS: STL 15-16 CHI

OFFSIDES: STL 0-2 CHI

CORNER KICKS: STL 6-4 CHI



SAVES: STL 5-2 CHI

Referee: Shane Kennard

Referee’s Assistants: Jon Freemon, Ryan Cook



Fourth Official: Dule Djurasevic

Weather: Humid and 72º

Attendance: 5,786



Man of the Match: Luis Solignac (CHI)