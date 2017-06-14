Red Bulls make history in first U.S. Open Cup win against NYCFC

New York Red Bulls 1 – 0 New York City Football Club

For the first time in its infantile existence, the Hudson River Derby was contested in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup. On a hot summer’s evening tempers will flare, sweaty goals will be scored and banter will be had between two teams who have come to internalize the fledgling rivalry.

Assistant Coach Chris Armas took the reigns for the Red Bulls as Jesse Marsch served a ban dating back to last year’s Open Cup outing against the Philadelphia Union. Last year’s loss in Philadelphia was punctuated by Marsch’s ejection from the match for arguing with the fourth official.

As is U.S. Open Cup tradition, backup goalkeeper Ryan Meara was given the starting nod.

NYCFC nearly landed on the scoresheet early in the first half as a mounting attack culminated in a magnificent strike from winger Thomas McNamara. Despite finding goalkeeper Ryan Meara off his line and the ball seemingly destined to find the back of the net, the cross bar came to the Red Bulls’ rescue. The ball bounced off of the bar and down before being cleared by center back Damien Perrinelle to deny NYCFC a goal.

NYCFC late in the first half would nearly find the back of the net via David Villa’s golden foot. A carefully weighted pass by McNamara would find the foot of the Spanish international who’s shot went just inches wide of glory.

Just before the halftime whistle, the Red Bulls would offer a rebuttal of their own. Felipe, finding himself out wide, launched a low cross to the feet of Bradley Wright-Phillips. Unable to control the ball properly, Wright-Phillips delivered a weak effort which was easily saved by keeper Sean Johnson.

After a quiet spell for much of the first half, the Red Bulls came into the second half firing on all cylinders and laying the pressure on thick.

Wright-Phillips would touch the sun in the 62nd minute after Felipe delivered a careful low cross from inside the box to the unmarked forward. For all his goal scoring prowess, Wright-Phillips ultimately scuffed what was the best opportunity for him thus far as he booted the ball well over the bar.

New York would soon find their key to unlocking the NYCFC defense through substitute Daniel Royer. After Wright-Phillips ushered keeper Sean Johnson off his line, Royer latched onto a rebound ball and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to put the Red Bulls on top.

Call it a stroke of fortuitous excellence and luck for the Red Bulls, but what matters is the results. Some sloppy passages of play undermined the overall result which was a scrappy win and advancement in the Open Cup.

A focal point of the match is Armas’ perfect record leading the Red Bulls. The 100% win rate with a 1-0-0 record managing RBNY speaks for itself. On a more serious note, we can rest assured that in Marsch’s eventual absences (as his burning passion for the team always lands him in hot water), Armas will be well equipped to take charge when called upon.

The Red Bulls return to MLS action on Sunday, June 18th when they travel to take on the Philadelphia Union at 5 pm EST.

Scoring Summary:

67′ RBNY: Daniel Royer, assisted by Bradley Wright-Phillips

Disciplinary Summary:

52′ NYCFC: Alexander Callens, yellow

56′ RBNY: Aaron Long, yellow

60′ NYCFC: Alexander Ring, yellow

Starting Lineups:

RBNY: Meara, Collin, Long, Perrinelle, Zizzo, Felipe, Adams, Grella (46′ Royer), Kljestan (89′ Davis), Muyl, Wright-Phillips (90′ Veron)

NYCFC: Johnson, White (78′ Okoli), Brilliant, Callens, Sweat, Lopez, Ring, Harrison, Moralez (46′ Stertzer (68′ Lewis)), McNamara, Villa