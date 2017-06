Early goals are killers. On Saturday the Tampa Bay Rowdies found that out the hard way against the Rochester Rhinos. Despite a goal from Joe Cole in the 19th minute it wasn’t enough to wash away Jochen Graf’s early strike in the 6th minute only giving the Rowdies a point Al Lang Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer Nelson Lucindo. You can check out some of his photos from the match below and his full Tampa Bay Rowdies gallery on SmugMug.