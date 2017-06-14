Gallery: CANWNT 6-Costa Rica 0

15, 22, and 18. Those are the three ages of Canada’s goal-scorers Jordyn Huitema, Janine Beckie, and Deanne Rose from Sunday’s match against Costa Rica. For a side that has always relied upon their veterans it appears that their young players are being given a chance to shine. Despite having a roster stacked with veteran talent it was Canada’s young stars that lifted the 20,628 supporters at BMO Field in Toronto to their feet and gave their side the 6-0 win.

Beckie would earn her first trick of her international career with goals in the 6th, 13th, and 21 minutes. Huitema (73′ and 74′) would add a brace late ( while Rose would get the scoring going early with a second minute stunner.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika David Chant. You can check out some of his shots from the match below and the full gallery on SmugMug. You can also give him your thoughts on Instagram.