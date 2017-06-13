Sounders call up 9 S2 players ahead of Open Cup clash with Timbers

Sounders have called up nine players from their USL affiliate ahead of tonight’s US Open Cup match with arch-rival Portland Timbers. The move sheds some light on possible lineup choices for Seattle, who must also contend with an away match at NYCFC this weekend.

Club press release:

SOUNDERS FC SIGNS NINE S2 PLAYERS TO SHORT-TERM AGREEMENTS

Host of players from Seattle’s USL team to be available for Tuesday’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round match vs. Portland ( 7:30 p.m. PT / SoundersFC.com, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM)

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced the signing of nine Sounders FC 2 players to short-term agreements ahead of Tuesday’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round match against the Portland Timbers at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / SoundersFC.com, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). S2 players Rodrigue Ele, Felix Chenkam, Ray Saari, Francisco Narbon, Brian Nana-Sinkam, Charles Renken, Sam Rogers, David Olsen and Irvin Parra are all eligible for selection by Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer for Tuesday evening’s match.

MLS clubs may sign players from their USL affiliate to short-term agreements (up to four-day contracts) for CONCACAF Champions League, AMWAY Canadian Championship, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and exhibition matches. An MLS club may sign a player to a maximum of four short-term agreements each season (maximum of 16 days). Last year, Sounders FC used this mechanism to add midfielder Zach Mathers to the roster for all three of the club’s U.S. Open Cup fixtures in 2016.