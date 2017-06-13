Sounders call up 9 S2 players ahead of Open Cup clash with Timbers

Sounders have called up nine players from their USL affiliate ahead of tonight’s US Open Cup match with arch-rival Portland Timbers. The move sheds some light on possible lineup choices for Seattle, who must also contend with an away match at NYCFC this weekend.
SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced the signing of nine Sounders FC 2 players to short-term agreements ahead of Tuesday’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round match against the Portland Timbers at Starfire Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / SoundersFC.com, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). S2 players Rodrigue Ele, Felix Chenkam, Ray Saari, Francisco Narbon, Brian Nana-Sinkam, Charles Renken, Sam Rogers, David Olsen and Irvin Parra are all eligible for selection by Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer for Tuesday evening’s match.
