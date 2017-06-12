(Video) Zarek Valentin Post-Game Interview

Zarek Valentin and the Timbers back line have put together two clean sheets in a row.

Timbers right back, Zarek Valentin, recaps Saturday’s 2 – 0 win against FC Dallas. Valentin discusses his goal line save in the first half, injuries to the back line during the match, and his on field relationship with Diego Valeri. Valentin also spoke about his return to the starting eleven and his thoughts on the upcoming U.S. Open Cup match against the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday.

