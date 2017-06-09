Gallery: USA 2-Trinidad and Tobago 0 (World Cup Qualification)

Christian Pulisic. Half man, half amazing.

With the United States needing three points, the 18 year old midfielder from Borussia Dortmund scored twice to give his side the 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup Qualification. The victory, coupled with Honduras’ loss to Mexico and a 0-0 tie between Panama and Costa Rica, moved the U.S. into third place. The U.S. have earned seven of nine points out of their last three matches and seemed to have erased the difficult start that they had in the hexagonal.

You can check out Chris Brown’s full recap of the match below. In the meantime please check out our full gallery from Thursday’s match courtesy of Prost Amerika photographer Corbin Elliott.