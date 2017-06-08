Christian Pulisic Powers the U.S. Past Trinidad & Tobago

Christian Pulisic Powers the U.S. Past Trinidad and Tobago by Chris Brown

The United States Men’s National Team hosted Trinidad and Tobago in a World Cup Qualifier at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in a crucial fixture on the path to qualifying for Russia 2018.

Bruce Arena picked a side very similar to the side that played against Venezuela at the weekend. Tim Howard started in goal for the Stars and Stripes while DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, Geoff Cameron and Jorge Villafana made up the U.S. back four. Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey started up front in Bruce Arena’s 4-4-2 formation with young star Christian Pulisic playing in the number ten role. Fabian Johnson, Darlington Nagbe and Captain Michael Bradley rounded out the American midfield which played as a diamond.

Colorado Rapids defender Mekeil Williams started as left back for Trinidad and Tobago and the rumor around the stadium was that Rapids team mates Tim Howard and Willams had a bet riding on the evening’s match. If Trinidad and Tobago claimed all three points Howard would have to move his locker to next to the youth goalkeeper’s locker, but if the U.S. won, Williams would have to relocate his locker to next to the team bathroom.

The U.S. had the first real opportunity of the match in the 11th minute after Christian Pulisic found the run of Jorge Villafana in space on the left flank. Villafana crossed into a box crowded with red U.S. jerseys and found Fabian Johnson. Villafana’s cross found Johnson waist high and Johnson was unable to do anything with the cross, but the play was well constructed and served as an early warning for Trinidad and Tobago.

Early in the match it appeared that Jozy Altidore would be the focal point for the U.S. attack even though they were playing in a 4-4-2 formation. Clint Dempsey was happy to drop deep to join the build up for the U.S. and at times played as the number ten, allowing Christian Pulisic to wonder around and find space.

Clint Dempsey came close to leveling Landon Donovan’s record as top all time scorer for the U.S. in the 15th minute after Fabian Johnson found the Sounder’s forward with a square pass at the top of the box. Dempsey unloaded a hard liner at Jan-Michael Williams goal but saw his effort miss just inches over the crossbar.

The U.S. bossed play early in the match maintaining possession in the attacking half and finding joy playing on the wings with full-backs DeAndre Yedlin and Jorge Villafana coming forward to join the attack. Trinidad and Tobago seemed happy to sit back and try to hurt the U.S. on the counter.

As the first half wore on the U.S. continued to maintain possession and find success in the attacking half, but they were unable to find the final ball to pick out a teammate in front of goal. “U-S-A” chants echoed around Dick’s Sporting Goods Park as the crowd sensed blood in the water.

In the 25th minute some lovely build up play from the Yanks saw Jorge Villafana again in loads of space on the left wing and he was able to pick out the late run from Jozy Altidore at the top of the box. Altidore took a minute to line up his shot before unloading on Jan-Michael Williams goal. The shot was too true off Altidore’s boot and was straight at the keeper who was able to palm the ball away.

Khaleem Hyland had T&T’s first chance of the match finding space on the top of the 18 yard box but saw his shot go wide of goal and the diving form of Tim Howard.

In the 33rd minute Trinidad and Tobago almost shocked the U.S. when a cross from the left wing found Captain Kenwyne Jones in the box. Jones rose to meet the cross and sent a line drive header off Tim Howards crossbar before John Brooks was able to clear the ball. The U.S. backline would need more support from the midfield that seemed entirely focused on attacking and T&T was finding success attacking from the wings.

In the 35th minute the U.S. again had a chance to go in front when Jozy Altidore rose to meet yet another Jorge Villafana cross and forced Williams to palm the ball over the crossbar for a corner.

Seconds later Darlington Nagbe found Altidore’s head, again in the center of the box, but Altidore’s header sailed over the crossbar. Altidore would need to make more out of the many chances he’d been given if the U.S. wanted to get on the scoreboard.

In the 39th minute Christian Pulisic earned a corner after Fabian Johnson nodded down a DeAndre Yedlin cross directly into the Borussia Dortmund player’s path, Pulisic struck the ball on the volley but a deflection carried the shot wide of goal.

At halftime the score was 0-0 but the U.S. will be disappointed they were unable to convert one of their many oppurtunities to find a lead. Trinidad and Tobago grew into the match as the first half wore on and the U.S. would need to maintain focus and aggression the in second half to find three crucial points in CONCACAF qualifying.

In the 52nd minute the U.S. took the lead off the foot of Christian Pulisic. Some lovely dribbling from Darlington Nagbe found the Timber’s winger in the Trinidad box and Nagbe played the ball just behind him to DeAndre Yedlin. Yedlin sent in a low hard cross that was slightly deflected by keeper Williams, but found Pulisic inside the six yard box and the Hersey, PA native had a tap-in to give the U.S. the lead.

After the goal the U.S. continued to apply pressure to T&T defense. Nagbe, Pulisic and Yedlin dominated play on the right flank and everything attacking seemed to hinge on that triangle.

In the 61st minute Bruce Arena made the first change to his side by bringing Clint Dempsey off for Kellyn Acosta. Dempsey was clearly frustrated with the substitution and wouldn’t get a chance to even Landon Donovan’s goal tally until Sunday, when the U.S. takes on Mexico.

Just seconds after Acosta came on the U.S. made it 2-0 when Christian Pulisic received a perfectly weighted through ball from Jozy Altidore inside the box, just to the right of Williams goal. Williams came out to close Pulisic down, making himself big, but the young midfielder calmly fired low to the near post, beating Williams and put the Stars and Stripes up by two.

Following the goal the U.S. seemed to take their foot of the gas and Trinidad and Tobago tried to force their way back into the match. Heavy pressure on Tim Howard’s goal resulted from several corner kicks in a row and the U.S. was fortunate to maintain their clean sheet following several near chances in close succession.

Bruce Arena’s second change of the match came in the 74th minute when Fabian Johnson came off for Alejandro Bedoya.

In the 83rd minute Jozy Altidore came out of the match to be replaced by Bobby Wood. Wood made an impact almost immediately when just a minute later Alejandro Bedoya picked wood out at the top of the box and Wood fired toward the left corner of the T&T goal. The shot careened off the post and was cleared but the U.S. was inches away from extending their lead to three.

In the final minutes the U.S. looked to keep possession of the ball and maintain their clean sheet and Trinidad and Tobago were unable to offer any resistance or attack late on. At the final whistle the match ended 2-0 in favor of the United States and the three crucial points will help buoy the team ahead of Tuesday’s trip to face Mexico at the Azteca.

After the match Bruce Arena was asked what the take-aways from the match were ahead of playing Mexico at the weekend. “One thing is the altitude issue is real,” Arena said, “and it’s going to be challenging for our players.”

Arena also commented about his aim with taking Clint Dempsey off in the 61st minute saying Acosta had to come on “to get Christian [Pulisic] closer to goal.” Arena acknowledged that Dempsey was upset when he had to come off but downplayed it as an issue and chalked it up to Clint’s competitive nature and his confidence.

Tim Howard was asked if the team would be celebrating after the win and said the team was “strictly focused on Mexico. It’s a quick turn-around, we got to get down there tomorrow and play Sunday, so there’s not a lot of time. We’ve got to rest and recover.”

The U.S. play Mexico Sunday evening with kick-off scheduled for 8:30PM Eastern Time.