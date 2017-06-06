New York Red Bulls waive Fredrik Gulbrandsen

The New York Red Bulls announced they would be placing forward Frederik Gulbrandsen on waivers Tuesday afternoon.

The Norwegian played in 11 matches, four of which he was included in the starting 11, and provided an assist and two yellow cards in 361 minutes of action since arriving on loan from Austrian side RB Salzburg in March.

The loan was reportedly until the end of 2017, but it was cut short by the Major League Soccer side. It was reported that Gulbrandsen told Norwegian outlet Verdens Gang that he could opt to return to Salzburg in the summer if his loan with the Red Bulls wasn’t working out, something the club refuted in a statement shortly after.

The details of the end of the loan are unclear as no details were included in the press release. What is clear, though, is that Gulbrandsen played his final 15 minutes as a New York Red Bull as a substitute in a 1-0 loss at Montreal at the weekend.

