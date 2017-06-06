Dash Announced Morales as Interim Coach for the rest of 2017

Latest:
Houston Dash, Latest, NWSL, Women's Soccer

Omar Morales, interim coach for the remainder of the 2017 season (Photo Credit: Jose Castellanos).

The Houston Dash named Omar Morales as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2017 season. He is only the second coach in franchise history, after he took over Randy Waldrum, who was fired last week. Morales is also the first Latino coach in the NWSL. His mission will be to fix a Dash team that has struggled the last few games, and currently sits in last place with only six points.

The next match for Houston is on June 17 when they host Alex Morgan, Marta, and the Orlando Pride at BBVA Compass Stadium. This match will mark the return of USWNT star Carli Lloyd to Houston, who spent the spring season in England, where she played for Manchester City.

