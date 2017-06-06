MLS Expansion Sweepstakes – June Edition Phoenix ‘rising’

This is the first part of a monthly article assessing the runners and riders for the two December 2017 MLS Expansion slots. Author and minor league expert Kartik Krishnaiyer will assess all the hopes and dreams of the 12 cities bidding to join LAFC as the next team to join Major League Soccer.

The recent weeks have been noticeable for the sudden prominence of the Phoenix bid, once considered an outsider and the political setbacks for the San Diego bid.

Krishnaiyer places them in his ranking order starting at the top.

1- San Antonio

Flying somewhat under the radar while others try and make a splash and effectively play the media, San Antonio is a sure-fire bet for a successful club should MLS select the city. San Antonio combined solid ownership in the form of the San Antonio Spurs with a strong and established fan base.

San Antonio has proven willing to support a club whether it is in NASL or USL, winning or losing, and regardless of brand or ownership. The area has never seen a meaningful drop in attendance despite the ebbs and flows in competitiveness during the era of the San Antonio Scorpions of NASL (2012-15) and that support continued as the Spurs purchased the stadium and in a complicated set of maneuvers started a club in USL while the NASL one disappeared in 2016.

Unlike most other expansion hopefuls, San Antonio has full buy in from city and county as well as established pro sports owners and settled stadium situation. Two drawbacks could be the stadium location as well as the smallish size of the overall TV market. But MLS is as interested in growing Hispanic audience as anything other factor and San Antonio is the Nielsen no.7 Hispanic TV market.

The city itself is one of the largest in the country but of course what matters is the size of the metropolitan area and catchment area which are smaller. However with the stadium being in the northern tier of town it is possible fans from Austin, another medium-sized market which has stimulated MLS’ interest in the past could travel down I-35 to support this club.

Positive: Ownership, political support, stadium, large Hispanic TV market, steady fan support

Negative: Stadium locale, smallish overall TV market

Bottom line: MLS needs a team in Texas that moves the needle. Bringing the basketball Spurs in with a ready made fan base is a no-brainer.

2- Sacramento Republic

Sacramento remains a solid market despite the recent tumult around the ownership of the Republic and those involved in the MLS bid. Those problems appear resolved for the moment but still this has been more complicated than need be.

The league loves political leadership and owners of other sports teams being involved in MLS expansion and Sacramento has that as well as a ready-made fan base that has supported D3 and D3 soccer as well as a club with the infrastructure to make the move about as seamlessly as possible. The formula followed by Portland, Orlando, Minnesota and others makes Sacramento a good bet.

Sacramento is the largest TV market in a Pacific Coast state currently without an MLS team. They’ve also show the ability to put a successful team on the field They’ve also show the ability to put a successful team on the field with their 2014 USL win

Positive: Ownership, fan support, established club, large TV market.

Negative: Declining interest in the Republic – albeit small declines.

Bottom line: A turnkey operation hitting some inertia recently but still a solid bet.

3- Raleigh/Durham

North Carolina FC has transformed from a struggling NASL club on the brink of extinction before being rescued by Steve Malik in October 2015 to possibly the most impressive complete pro soccer club outside MLS in June 2017. Malik has secured the long-term future of the club formerly known as the Carolina RailHawks.

Additionally, he bought and relocated the NWSL Champion Western New York Flash who are now playing as the North Carolina Courage and integrated the CASL youth pyramid, one of the best in the country into the club. This club is ready-to-go and could temporarily play at WakeMed Soccer Park, the current home of the NASL club indefinitely until a stadium was built. WakeMed is one of the best soccer-specific playing surfaces in the country and has hosted countless NCAA College Cups on both the men’s and women’s side.

The Raleigh/Durham market isn’t the largest but it is one with an almost unparalleled history of support pro and college soccer both of the women’s and men’s variety. It seems a natural fit for MLS.

Positive: Steady ownership, built-in youth structure, large soccer community

Negative: TV market size, unlikely to get a downtown stadium

Bottom line: Solid but unspectacular. It really depends on whether MLS wants consistency or flashiness. If they want the latter look below.

4- San Diego

This bid was at number three when I started the article. I’m personally far from sold on this market. San Diego for better or for worse reminds me of Miami which has a checkered history of supporting pro soccer. Here’s how: Like Miami, San Diego has lots of other local entertainment options (including USMNT-heavy Xolos right across the border in Tijuana), the stadium is an issue and the stagnant nature of local politics is a drawback.

They need a Special Election to vote on the FS Investors stadium plan. Although Mayor Faulconer had allocated $5m in the budget for that, the City Council grabbed it at a chaotic council meeting on June 5 for other purposes, most of them very worthy, effectively setting up a June 19 showdown with the Mayor. That alone moved their hopes down to 4.

Also the lack of successful history for clubs that have played in the lower divisions is an issue. NASL looks poised to create a linkup with Albion youth club or another group for a new pro team that could begin play in the 2nd division in 2018 or 2019. This would be unrelated to the MLS bid.

But whatever my personal opinions, MLS seems to be eyeing this market and ready to roll with the political support they need.

The potential upside here is better than in most prospective expansion cities, it must be conceded. San Diego has a real good shot of getting into MLS if they overcome local political intractability and might just prove to surprise us all.

Positive:MLS really wants this market. Natural rivalry with LA Galaxy and LAFC. Decent Hispanic market

Negative:Local competition, no history of supporting lower division soccer, political interests against stadium plan

Bottom line: I wouldn’t pick SD personally. In fact it would be near the bottom of on my list. But MLS is moving heaven on earth for this it appears and it does make sense from a geographic standpoint. The west coast has proven much stronger to MLS’ support than the east coast or midwest.

5- Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati is the flavor of the year in American soccer. Drawing crowds upwards of 20,000 on a regular basis, many have placed FC Cincinnati right at the top of the prospective MLS expansion list.

Not so fast – the market has shown it can support soccer at a high level for one year only and that has been thanks in large measure to extravagant spending. Cincinnati is a middle American city that has adopted the ultimate hipster and foreign sport – that in itself should be a big story and something everyone in the American soccer community can embrace.

The TV market would be the smallest in MLS and there is no Hispanic population base either.

But given the ambition and support this organization has show and elicited, it would be a shame if they missed out. Proximity to Columbus is also a consideration though regional rivalries should be encouraged rather than discouraged. If MLS is willing to look past market size, Cincinnati should get in.

Positive: So-far a really rabid fan base

Negative: Smallish TV market, proximity to Columbus,

Bottom Line: Cincinnati’s “We invented the wheel!” mentality worked in Orlando and Seattle. But those were bigger markets. Still not much to criticize negatively here other than the small market size.

6- Phoenix

A late surge from Phoenix has put USL’s Phoenix Rising FC right in the conversation for MLS Expansion.

Phoenix is the second largest TV market outside MLS and is also a top ten Hispanic market. The addition of Omar Bravo and Shaun Wright-Phillips to the playing squad gave the club a boost as they sought to increase attendance, local interest and sponsorship this season as a prelude to an MLS jump. Then came Didier Drogba, as a part-owner and player.

Phoenix Rising FC was suddenly making global headlines. For a large market and a club that’s generating global feel-good headlines, what could be a drawback? Plenty actually.

USL has tried valiantly to make this market work, cycling through three ownership changes and as many complete rebrands in recent years. For whatever reason despite decent crowds, something always gets in the way. Then there is the desire to privately finance a stadium where the club currently plays. That’s a noble goal but will be difficult.

Political support is coming together but later than it has in most other serious markets. Still we’ve seen lots of sizzle from Phoenix lately and it might very well end up in the top 4 when it matters.

Positives: Huge market, splashy names

Negatives: No consistency in this market, stadium and political plans behind other markets.

Bottom line: Phoenix might have enough to cross the finish line eventually but right now is behind. MLS would like to be in this market at some point but is no rush

7- Tampa/ St Pete

The largest TV market in the US without an MLS team, Tampa/St Petersburg is also one of only two markets to lose an MLS team (Miami/Fort Lauderdale is the other). The Tampa Bay Rowdies revival in 2010 rekindled a fan base that has been dormant, but immediately demonstrated the strength of this market. Tampa was usurped by nearby Orlando who eclipsed Tampa Bay as an MLS consideration in 2012 and 2013 while the Rowdies struggled with ownership, but the MLS dream never really died.

Enter the controversial, swashbuckling Bill Edwards, who saved the Rowdies weeks before potentially folding in early 2014. The Rowdies quickly reemerged as a hot ticket in town and shifted from NASL to USL at the end of the 2016 season. Edwards has so much influence with the city of St Petersburg that he’s been able to lock down political support of political rivals without breaking a sweat and bankrolled a local referendum where 87% of the city’s voters gave the municipal leadership the go-ahead to negotiate a long-term lease with the club for MLS.

On the surface Tampa Bay is among the best markets for MLS to grab. But there are drawbacks.

Firstly, MLS might prefer being on the Tampa side of the bay rather than in St Petersburg.

Secondly, the Rowdies proposal for renovation and expansion of Al Lang Stadium is quite frankly substandard by the established MLS norm. This is despite the fact that the vista where the stadium sits would arguably be the best in the league and exactly what MLS tried to accomplish in Miami with David Beckham before that fell through.

Thirdly, Edwards himself is a wild card, unpredictable and in a league whose image-consciousness is often over-the-top, Edwards may not be a clean fit in MLS.

Fourthly, MLS would be smart to want a “war on I-4” but perhaps they are fearful the Rowdies would cut into Orlando City’s supporter base.

Of course, as a Floridian I very badly want the Rowdies to get into MLS. But at this point, I believe they are just on the outside looking in.

Positive: Waterfront vista, large TV market, political support

Negative: Unpredictable owner, proximity to Orlando, stadium really not up to MLS level even after refurbishment.

Bottom line: I’m still not sold MLS wants to be on the Pinellas side of the bay. Bill Edwards unpredictability might cost this bid.

The Rest

—

Chasing the pack (keep an eye on):

Detroit – a big market with good owners on paper. But the NPSL Detroit City FC one of the most celebrated and successful lower division sides in the country want no part of this bid.

Phoenix – a lot of sizzle in a big market but let’s see if it can be sustained.

Charlotte – ownership and funding questions dog what seemed to be a solid bid initially

—

Long shots:

St Louis – Would be number one on the list if the – Would be number one on the list if the ill-fated referendum earlier this year had gone another way. At some point pro soccer must “come home” to St Louis in the form of a first division club. But when is now anyone’s guess.

Nashville – A good long-term bet as a market but behind the pack for this particular expansion round. If Nashville FC is as successful in USL as some of us believe it will be, then look out in the future.

—

Non-starter: