Will Bruin leads Sounders past Dynamo 1-0 – Photo Recap

Photos by Nick Danielson Captions by Toby Dunkelberg
The Seattle Sounders welcomed the Houston Dynamo for the sides second and final matchup of the 2017 MLS season. The first match ended in a 2-1 rout home rout for the Dynamo as their speed and finishing put the Sounders away.
Both sides were missing players due to national team call ups and as such were forced to use their depth and starters in new ways. The Sounders elected to play Cristian Roldan in their forward band of three. That’s higher up the field than his normal CDM position. He played well in his new position but was overshadowed by Svensson who stepped back into the CDM role and had a MOTM performance
The Sounders dominated possession in the first half to the tune of a 70-30 split. But the Sounders, as they’ve often done this season, struggled to turn that possession into meaningful chances. Houston committed bodies to the center of the field forcing Seattle out wide. Joevin Jones tried his best to exploit that but Houston’s DeLaGarza did well to cover. In the few times Jones did get in behind there were rarely Sounders players in the box to get on the end of his crosses.
Halftime: Houston Dynamo 0 – 0 Seattle Sounders
Even with 30% possession Houston threatened. Their best chance came in the 13th minute when Erik Torres found space on the right side of the box to fire a shot off that Frei saved. Still the game entered halftime with Sounders controlling but ultimately equal.
After eight minutes of more similar play to the first half Bryan Schmetzer opted to sub in Aaron Kovar for Brad Evans in an effort to add another wrinkle to the attack. Back from injury, Kovar shinned in his second match of the past year. His service has always been spectacular but the added tenacity and willingness to help on defense that helped the Sounders out dramatically as Houston shifted to cover him.
GOAL SEATTLE: Will Bruin gets on the end of a perfect cross from Cristian Roldan
In the 68th minute Kovar kept possession through two defenders to lay it off centrally. Meanwhile Cristian Roldan, covering at right back made got on the end of the ensuing pass and made a pinpoint perfect cross goalward. Will Bruin managed to get his head to in the goal despite the elbow brace that hindered his play. With his fourth goal of the season, Bruin is now tied with Clint Dempsey as the Sounders leading goal-scorer despite playing half the minutes. Photo courtesy Max Aquino from Sounder At Heart
Houston pushed late for the equalizer and almost got it on an Elis effort in the 87th minute. But his right footed shot from the left side of the box missed wide right and ended up being Houston’s last gasp.
Fulltime: Seattle Sounders 1 – 0 Houston Dynamo
By losing Houston remained winless on the road this season and winless at CenturyLink Field. With the win the Sounders enter the international break above the red line tied for 5th. Their depth tested, they’ll turn their attention to their June 13th US Open Cup 4th round match agains the Portland Timbers.