Sky Blue Drops Points at Home

Lindsey Horan’s two first half goals and Adrianna Franch’s penalty save to help keep a clean sheet as the Thorns became the first visiting team to take points at Yurcak Field this season. Despite the loss, Sky Blue’s three consecutive home wins at Yurcak Field to start the 2017 season set a team record.

Sky Blue was forced to put Kelley O’Hara on the back line due to injuries to Erica Skroski and Erin Simon. For Skroski it marked the first time not starting after being in the XI for the first 28 games of her professional career.

Horan’s opening goal came after Kayla Mills was yellow carded for a foul in the Thorns half. Former Sky Blue Nadia Nadim, who was on the receiving end of the foul, stepped into the lengthy free kick and placed it perfect to the far post near the top of the six-yard box. Raquel Rodriguez mistimed her jump, allowing Horan easy access to get her head on it, scoring from about eight yards out.

Horan doubled the Thorns’ lead in the 42nd minute. Celeste Boureille beat Mills with a cut inside the penalty area. Sky Blue cleared away the initial danger but could not take possession. Nadim spotted Meghan Klingenberg, who crossed to Horan who knocked it in as Sky Blue keeper Kailen Sheridan raced out in an effort to break it up.

Sky Blue had the better of the possession after halftime and had a golden opportunity to get back in the game when Mallory Weber fouled Rodriguez from behind in the box. Sarah Killion lined up for the penalty, but Franch guessed right and, diving to her left, got her glove on it to knock it away. The penalty miss for Killion, in the 56th minute, was her first of the season after four straight conversions.