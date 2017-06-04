Red Stars Press On for Third Straight Win

BRIDGEVIEW, IL–The Chicago Red Stars earned their third straight win with a 1-0 win over Seattle Reign at Toyota Park where the temperature reached 90º and necessitated hydration breaks. The Red Stars, whose unbeaten streak extended to five, is back in second place in the NWSL two points behind North Carolina with a match in hand.

Despite the heat, both teams pressed hard for goals. Both teams ran into great goalkeepers. Alyssa Naeher made four saves on the day for the Red Stars while Hayley Kopmeyer made seven for the Reign, including pushing two shots onto the woodwork.

However, it would be a bad distribution from Kopmeyer that would set up the game’s only goal. That distribution went straight to Julie Ertz who found Sofia Huerta on a run into the box. Huerta sent a low cross to Christen Press for an easy finish in the 49th minute after having a goal disallowed for offside a minute prior.

The Red Stars will take next week off with the US Women’s National Team (with Naeher, Press, Ertz, and Casey Short representing the Red Stars) playing friendlies in Sweden and Norway. They return in two weeks at home to face the Washington Spirit on Saturday, June 17th. Kickoff is at 3pm and televised on Lifetime.

“It’s always good to get a win against Seattle,” said Huerta after the match, “definitely one of the top teams in the league in terms of playing soccer. I think we wanted to go into the break with a win. We’ve had three wins in a row versus two very good teams in the Courage and the Reign.”

The Red Stars have been moving players into different positions this season in an effort to have all their best players out there. So far, it’s worked to great effect.

“Ever since I’ve been here, we’re building. We’re getting new players. We’re figuring out who should go where. Some of us have switched positions. I’ve gone from forward to midfield. [Danielle Colaprico has] gone from the #6 to the #8. Julie’s gone from center back to the #6. Press sometimes has gone to the #10 like we have to sometimes give away where we are strongest individually to make us the best as a team. Us being in [second]is a great indication of how well we’ve done trusting each other and doing what we can for one another to get to the top.”

SCORING SUMMARY:

CHI-Christen Press (Huerta) 49

BOOKING SUMMARY:

SEA-Megan Rapinoe (caution, reckless foul) 89

CHICAGO RED STARS (4-3-1-2): #1-Alyssa Naeher; #7-Taylor Comeau, #5-Katie Naughton, #16-Samantha Johnson, #6-Casey Short; #4-Alyssa Mautz (#2-Jen Hoy 84), #8-Julie Ertz, #24-Danielle Colaprico; #10-Vanessa DiBernardo (#9-Stephanie McCaffrey 94+); #23-Christen Press (C), #11-Sofia Huerta

Subs not used: #18-Michele Dalton, #19-Summer Green, #13-Morgan Proffitt, #14-Sarah Gorden, #30-Lauren Kaskie

SEATTLE REIGN FC (4-3-3): #28-Haley Kopmeyer; #13-Rebekah Stott, #4-Rachel Corsie, #3-Lauren Barnes, #16-Carson Pickett; #2-Christine Nairn (#5-Kiersten Dallstream 84), #20-Rumi Utsugi, #10-Jessica Fishlock (C); #36-Nahomi Kawasumi (#19-Kristen McNabb 66), #33-Katie Johnson (#9-Merritt Mathias 84), #15-Megan Rapinoe

Subs not used: #24-Madalyn Schiffel, #22-Michaela Hahn, #7-Elli Reed, #6-Lindsay Elston

TOTAL SHOTS: CHI 19-10 SEA

SHOTS ON GOAL: CHI 8-4 SEA

FOULS: CHI 5-6 SEA

OFFSIDES: CHI 3-1 SEA

CORNER KICKS: CHI 5-9 SEA

SAVES: CHI 4-7 SEA

Referee: Malik Badawi

Referee’s Assistants: Cory Richardson, Walter Heatherly

Fourth Official: Lukas Szpala

Weather: Partly Cloudy and 88º

Attendance: 3,147

Woman of the Match: Sofia Huerta (CHI)

